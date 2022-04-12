(WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Police department has arrested one Syracuse man and is looking for another after a woman was shot in the leg last week on Chestnut Street.

NSPD says, around 12:13 a.m., on April 8, they responded with assistance from the Cicero PD to a shots fired call at 326 Chestnut Street and found a 20-year-old woman with a wound in her left thigh.

They say it stemmed from an argument between two men, Shaun A. Washington and Michael Alexander, the ex-boyfriend of the victim. According to police, Washington fired a shot at Alexander but hit the woman.

Michael Alexander

Shaun A. Washington

Washington, 18, of Syracuse, was found by the NSPD with the help of the Syracuse Police Department and the State Police at Ivy Ridge Road in Syracuse. There they say they found drugs, which they believe to be meth and heroin, as well as cell phones, ammunition, and a firearm magazine. The firearm that police believe was used in the Chestnut Street shooting has yet to be found.

Washington has been charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Reckless Endangerment

Alexander, 20, of Syracuse, had previously been arrested at the Chestnut Street residence in March of 2021, had a criminal trespassing charge and a harassment charge. Due to the confrontation with Washington, police say he was in violation of a ‘Stay Away Order of Protection’ and is wanted for second degree criminal contempt.

If anyone has information of the whereabouts of Michael Alexander, please email the North Syracuse Police Department at tips@northsyracuseny.org or call the non-emergency number at 315-425-2333. Also, if anyone has any information regarding the incident or where the firearm is located again email North Syracuse Police at tips@northsyracuseny.org or call the non-emergency number at 315-425-2333.