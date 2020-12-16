One arrested in connection with shooting at Madison Village

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a 19-year-old.
On Monday night, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office responded to Upstate University Hospital where they met a 19-year-old who had been injured in a shooting. The victim said he was involved in a physical altercation with another male outside a home at Madison Village. As the victim was driving away, he was shot in the neck. The victim was treated for his injury and expected to survive.
The victim told police he knew the person he got into the altercation with, but believe the shot came from a third person.
On Tuesday, Robert Quinonez, 20, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, and assault. He was arraigned and bail was set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.
