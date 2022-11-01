New York State Police investigate a one-car crash that injured two people on in Watertown on October 31, 2022. (NYSP)

WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWTI) — Two people were injured following a one-vehicle crash in Watertown on Monday, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Police responded to the crash on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, around 6:45 p.m. on October 31, where a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette failed to negotiate a turn, went off the road and struck a tree, according to an initial investigation by police.

Police say the Corvette is owned and operated by 27-year-old Christopher J. Long of Fort Drum. Long and a passenger, 18- year old Donald Steele of Watertown, had to be extricated from the vehicle by Northpole Fire Company.

Police say Long was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and was listed in critical condition. Steele was listed in stable condition.

Northpole Fire Company posted photos of the crash on the department’s Facebook page. A member of Northpole Fire Company was in the area at the time of the crash and responded, quickly realizing the driver and passenger were trapped with serious injuries, according to the Facebook post.

The fire department stated in the post that State Troopers worked to clear trees out of the way to gain access to the vehicle and the individuals trapped inside. They say they were able to extricate them from the car “rapidly and smoothly” within 15 minutes of the time of dispatch.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, but they say speed appears to be a contributing factor.

Northpole Fire Company, City of Watertown Fire Department, LifeNet, Calcium Fire Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance assisted New York State Police at the scene.