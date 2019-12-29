One-car crash shuts down I-690 west ramp at Townsend Street

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
A one-car crash in the city of Syracuse shut down the I-690 west Townsend Street ramp Sunday afternoon.
A motor vehicle with injuries presented call came into 911 dispatchers around 12:30 p.m. The Syracuse Fire Department, Syracuse Police and AMR ambulance responded to the scene.
It appears that the car crashed into the wall near the Townsend Street ramp. A NewsChannel 9 viewer called in to report that at one point the car was on fire.
Our reporter on the scene said the roof of the silver sedan has been removed.
Syracuse Police have confirmed that only one person was involved in the crash.
This is a developing story, NewsChannel 9 is working on obtaining more details from the Syracuse Police. We will update you when more information is available.
