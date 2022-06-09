SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the nation watches the House Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol in televised hearings, only one of the rioters from Central New York has completed his criminal case.

Richard Watrous

Richard Watrous, from Homer, was sentenced in April to serve two weeks in jail, some home confinement 36 months probation and fines. He owes $500 to the Architect of the Capitol for damages.

Watrous was captured on surveillance video entering the building. He left, but went back a second time.

Albert Ciarpelli

The first local man arrested for his participation on January 6th is still working through the legal process. Albert Ciarpelli, from Syracuse, was arrested for trespassing on the property. He faces two charges and will be back in court this summer.

Rafael Rondon and Maryann Mooney-Rondon

The mother-son duo accused of helping someone else steal House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s computer plead not guilty. They’ll be back in court later this month, facing 20 years in prison.

Matthew Greene

The man whose house in Eastwood was raided by the FBI is still waiting to be sentenced to years in prison. Matthew Greene plead guilty to his role in the January 6th attacks and offered to help investigators in exchange with dropping other charges.

Greene traded his sentencing date into a hearing where a judge approved he’ll get out of jail temporarily, before he goes to prison for many years.

Eric Bochene

Eric Bochene, of Utica, was one of the first people to break into the U.S. Capitol, according to federal prosecutors. He fired his lawyer last month, according to court records, planning to represent himself at his next court date in July.