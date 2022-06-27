(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 5 to June 11.
One restaurant, Denny’s on 7873 Brewerton Road in Cicero, failed its inspection with four critical violations and six other violations.
Critical Violations
Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods. (#5A)
This violation was found twice.
Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods were not kept below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish, which is required to be at 38 °F
Inspector Findings: Around one quart of pancake batter was found sitting on a prep table on the cook line at 55°F. The manager says the batter is made by mixing pasteurized eggs, buttermilk, water, and dry pancake mix. Management reported that the mix was made a half hour prior to inspection and not stored properly under refrigeration.
A half-pound slice of ham was noted in a flip top cooler at 49-51°F and management shared that it was likely in the cooler since the night prior. Other items in the cooler were noted at 44-46°F and the cooler operation is possibly unreliable.
Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage storage of potentially hazardous foods. (#5C)
Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures.
Inspector Findings: Thirteen individual servings of cut up potatoes which are normally frozen were recorded at 94°F on the cook line. The inspector said that there was no explanation as to why or how long they have been there.
Critical Violation: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods. (#6B)
Code Requirement: Enough hot holding equipment was not present, properly designed, maintained, and operated to keep hot foods above 140°F
Inspector Findings: The hot hold on the cook line was noted to be operating at 130°F when at maximum heat level, when the minimum is 140°F. Several foods were out of temperature for an unknown time as well, including 4 cups of brown gravy at 123°F, 2 cups of queso at 110°F, and 2 cups of mashed potatoes at 122°F.
Other violations included:
- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed, and sanitized after each use:
- Food scale on prep table in rear kitchen noted not clean with food soil.
- Used, unclean knife and scissors noted unclean on prep table in rear kitchen.
- Non-food contact surfaces of equipment not clean:
- Cookline flip-top cooler was leaking water from bottom shelf when opened.
- Bottom shelf contains food soil and low shelving throughout was unclean.
- Interior of microwave ovens were not clean and filled with food soil.
- Floors, walls, ceilings: not smooth or properly constructed, in disrepair, or dirty:
- Cook line floors not clean, primarily under equipment and along baseboard areas and corners.
Below is a list of inspected locations that are operating acceptably:
|Baghdad Restaurant
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|6/9/2022
|Bloomin Cup
|13 Clinton Street
|Tully
|6/10/2022
|Boulangerie
|526 Plum Street
|Syracuse
|6/6/2022
|Brooklyn Pickle (The)
|2222 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|6/9/2022
|Carmelita’s Mexican Restaurant
|6195 State Route 31, Suite 14
|Cicero
|6/8/2022
|CCOC – Training Kitchen
|262 East Onondaga Street
|Syracuse
|6/7/2022
|China Café
|240 West Seneca Street
|Manlius
|6/8/2022
|Columbian Presbyterian Church
|5992 Cherry Valley Turnpike
|Lafayette
|6/7/2022
|Coopers To Go
|6972 Lakeshore Road
|Cicero
|6/10/2022
|Cue Dogs Commissary
|2100 Park Street
|Syracuse
|6/10/2022
|Daily Bakery House, Inc.
|1449 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|6/7/2022
|Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
|7984 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|6/8/2022
|Delmonicos
|2950 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|6/9/2022
|Denny’s #8117
|201 Lawrence Road
|Clay
|6/6/2022
|Denny’s #8119
|103 Elwood Davis Road
|Salina
|6/7/2022
|Dip (The)
|3021 James Street
|Syracuse
|6/6/2022
|Don Juan Cafe
|102 Grand Avenue
|Syracuse
|6/8/2022
|Don Juan Cafe
|820 Wolf Street
|Syracuse
|6/9/2022
|Eurest Helio Elements
|4567 Crossroads Park Drive
|Salina
|6/7/2022
|Gannon’s Isle
|4800 Mcdonald Road
|Syracuse
|6/6/2022
|Goal Tenders Food and Beverage
|2700 James Street
|Syracuse
|6/7/2022
|Happy Eating Grounds
|125 Meredith Avenue
|Onondaga
|6/8/2022
|Heids of Liverpool Mobile Unit
|305 Oswego Street
|Salina
|6/9/2022
|Joey’s
|6594 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|6/9/2022
|Lafayette Memorial Post #1955
|2456 Route 11
|Lafayette
|6/7/2022
|Lakeshore Pizza
|6969 Lakeshore Road
|Cicero
|6/10/2022
|Layla’s Authentic Spanish Restaurant
|376 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|6/8/2022
|Locker Room (The)
|528 Hiawatha Boulevard
|Syracuse
|6/9/2022
|Mandana Inn
|1937 West Lake Road
|Skaneateles
|6/9/2022
|McAvan’s Pub
|1217 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|6/8/2022
|McNeillys Pub
|300 Robinson Street
|Syracuse
|6/6/2022
|Meier’s Creek Brewing Co.
|720 Van Renssalear Street
|Syracuse
|6/8/2022
|Moe’s Southwest Grill
|3409 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|6/10/2022
|Mr. Pudder’s Mini Golf
|687 West Genesee Street Road
|Skaneateles
|6/9/2022
|New China Chen
|6197 State Route 31
|Cicero
|6/10/2022
|North Area Meals on Wheels
|413 Church Street
|Cicero
|6/9/2022
|North Syracuse Little League
|100 East Taft Road
|Clay
|6/6/2022
|Optimist Ballfield Building Concessi
|Route 11
|Lafayette
|6/8/2022
|Overtime Bar & Grill @ Three Rivers
|2725 West Entry Road
|Lysander
|6/10/2022
|Pawsitivitea CNY
|2100 West Park Street
|Syracuse
|6/10/2022
|PEACE Inc Eastside FRC
|202 South Beech Street
|Syracuse
|6/9/2022
|Peacock Bar & Grill
|6257 State Route 31
|Cicero
|6/6/2022
|Pizza Man
|50 Oswego Street
|Lysander
|6/10/2022
|Rai’s Dough Bakeshop
|719 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|6/7/2022
|Red Chili
|2740 East Erie Boulevard
|Syracuse
|6/9/2022
|Salt City Coffee
|511 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|6/7/2022
|San Remo Pizza Company, Inc.
|7575 Buckley Road, Suite 106
|Clay
|6/8/2022
|Scotch N Sirloin
|3687 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|6/10/2022
|Silver Fox Senior Social Club
|22 East Genesee Street
|Lysander
|6/7/2022
|Strada Mia
|313 North Geddes Street
|Syracuse
|6/10/2022
|Sweet Treats
|305 Oswego Street
|Salina
|6/9/2022
|Syracuse Adelphi Club
|2004 Erie Boulevard West
|Syracuse
|6/6/2022
|Thompson Road Tavern
|6266 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|6/10/2022
|Today’s Special
|109 South Warren Street
|Syracuse
|6/8/2022
|Trappers Pizza Pub
|5950 Butternut Drive
|Dewitt
|6/6/2022
|Tully Hill Treatment and Recovery
|5821 Route 80
|Tully
|6/7/2022
|Tuscarora Restaurant
|2901 Howlett Hill Road
|Camillus
|6/6/2022
|Twin Trees Restaurant
|1100 Avery Avenue
|Syracuse
|6/8/2022
|Twin Trees Too
|1029 Milton Avenue
|Syracuse
|6/10/2022
|Valentine’s Delicatessen
|18 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|6/9/2022
|Ven Rosas Rollin Bistro Commissary
|1121 Milton Avenue
|Syracuse
|6/9/2022
|Westcott Community Center
|826 Euclid Avenue
|Syracuse
|6/10/2022