(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 5 to June 11.

One restaurant, Denny’s on 7873 Brewerton Road in Cicero, failed its inspection with four critical violations and six other violations.

Critical Violations

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods. (#5A)

This violation was found twice.

Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods were not kept below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish, which is required to be at 38 °F

Inspector Findings: Around one quart of pancake batter was found sitting on a prep table on the cook line at 55°F. The manager says the batter is made by mixing pasteurized eggs, buttermilk, water, and dry pancake mix. Management reported that the mix was made a half hour prior to inspection and not stored properly under refrigeration.



A half-pound slice of ham was noted in a flip top cooler at 49-51°F and management shared that it was likely in the cooler since the night prior. Other items in the cooler were noted at 44-46°F and the cooler operation is possibly unreliable.

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage storage of potentially hazardous foods. (#5C)

Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures.

Inspector Findings: Thirteen individual servings of cut up potatoes which are normally frozen were recorded at 94°F on the cook line. The inspector said that there was no explanation as to why or how long they have been there.

Critical Violation: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods. (#6B)

Code Requirement: Enough hot holding equipment was not present, properly designed, maintained, and operated to keep hot foods above 140°F

Inspector Findings: The hot hold on the cook line was noted to be operating at 130°F when at maximum heat level, when the minimum is 140°F. Several foods were out of temperature for an unknown time as well, including 4 cups of brown gravy at 123°F, 2 cups of queso at 110°F, and 2 cups of mashed potatoes at 122°F.

Other violations included:

Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed, and sanitized after each use: Food scale on prep table in rear kitchen noted not clean with food soil. Used, unclean knife and scissors noted unclean on prep table in rear kitchen.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment not clean: Cookline flip-top cooler was leaking water from bottom shelf when opened. Bottom shelf contains food soil and low shelving throughout was unclean. Interior of microwave ovens were not clean and filled with food soil.

Floors, walls, ceilings: not smooth or properly constructed, in disrepair, or dirty: Cook line floors not clean, primarily under equipment and along baseboard areas and corners.



Below is a list of inspected locations that are operating acceptably: