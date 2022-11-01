A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m.

Once deputies arrived, they found a 2010 Chevy Silverado in a ditch off the western shoulder of the road, facing northbound.

60-year-old Rick Paone from Chittnenago was the driver and only person in the vehicle and was taken to Oneida Health Hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Paone was driving northbound when he drove off the road and hit a tree and ditch.

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the accident, deputies say.

MCSO was assisted on the scene by the New York State Police, Smithfield Fire Department, Morrisville Fire Department, SEVAC Ambulance, and the Madison County Department of Emergency Management.