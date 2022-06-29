SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Tuesday, June 28, around 11:20 p.m., Syracuse Police Department responded to a shots fired call on 8 stone court in downtown Syracuse.

Upon arrival, police located a deceased 21-year-old female who was shot in the head. Another victim, an 18 year old male, was brought to Upstate Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and the midsection, he is expected to survive.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.