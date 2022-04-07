BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 36-year-old has been pronounced dead after being involved in a crash in Bridgewater located in Oneida County.

According to New York State Police, on April 7 around 8:05 a.m. 36-year-old Eric S. Coffin from Cassville was traveling north on Stone Road in a 2011 Dodge pickup truck. The accident occurred when the truck crossed the double solid line and into the path of a 2019 International Tractor Trailer that was traveling southbound on Stone Road.

Coffin was pronounced deceased at the scene. The tractor-trailer was being driven by 24-year-old Kenneth Butler from Ilion, New York. Butler was not injured in the crash.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.