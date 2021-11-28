One dead after fatal fire in Town of Palermo Saturday

PALERMO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A person died in a fire in the Town of Palermo Saturday evening, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a structure fire at 4506 State Route 3 where preliminary investigation revealed that there were three occupants inside the home at the time of the fire, officials said.

The one person who did not survive has yet to be identified, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by, New York State Police, Menter Ambulance, McFee Ambulance, Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office, Fire Investigations Team and the following local Volunteer Fire Departments: Palermo, Mexico, New Haven, Volney, Scriba, Central Square, Phoenix, Caughdenoy, Granby, Pulaski, Sandy Creek.