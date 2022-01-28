One dead after Friday morning house fire in Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police say one person was found dead Friday morning after a house fire in the City of Auburn.

On Friday, January 28, at 7:22 a.m., Auburn Fire Department responded to 22 Kearney Ave for a report of smoke issuing from the residence. When crews arrived, they discovered fire emerging from inside the building.

Police say that firefighters found someone dead while they worked to extinguish the flames.

As of this time, the person’s name is being withheld from the public to make notifications to family members.

The Auburn Fire Department, the Auburn Police Department, the New York State Office of Fire Prevention & Control, Cayuga County Coroner’s Office, and Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Frost at 315-255-4702 or email jfrost@auburnny.gov. Individuals may also provide information to the Auburn Police Department at 315-253-3231.