ITHACA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- One person died after drowning at the base of Ithaca Falls at approximately 2 p.m. on October 11.

When Ithaca Police arrived, they located 35-year-old, Harish Nekkalapu of Windsor, ON, Canada, unconscious and not breathing.

The police began performing CPR on the victim until the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance arrived to take over.

Nekkalapu was taken to the Cayuga Medical Center but ultimately passed away.

After further investigation, police say the man had climbed up the base of the Falls to take a picture and slipped into the water.

At this time, police are deeming the situation accidental.