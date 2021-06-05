One dead after motorcycle accident in Cortland County

SOLON N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident with occured on Telephone Road located in the Town of Solon Saturday afternoon.

The motorcycle was traveling East on Telephone Road when the motorcycle left the roadway striking an earth embankment.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant. No other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and the name of the operator has not been released.