CANTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed one person and injured six others in Canton on Monday, Oct. 23.

55-year-old Kerry Baker of Norfolk died in the crash that happened on Boyden Road at 2:39 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both vehicle operators and four passengers were taken to Canton Potsdam Hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Canton Fire, Canton Rescue, Colton Rescue, Potsdam Rescue and Pierrepont First Responders.

The investigation to this crash is ongoing.

