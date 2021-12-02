One dead, another hospitalized after driver had medical issue and struck pole in Syracuse: police

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 71-year-old man died after a vehicle crash Thursday morning in Syracuse and a 70-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, according to Syracuse Police.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Teall Avenue for a crash where they located the 71-year-old male driver and 70-year-old female passenger.

Officials said the driver was unresponsive on the scene and transported to Upstate Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The passenger was transported to Upstate where she is expected to survive.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver had a medical issue before the crash which caused the vehicle to go off the road and strike a utility pole, Syracuse Police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.