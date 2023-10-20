TOWN OF BAINBRIDGE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A one-vehicle crash claimed the life of one man in the Town of Bainbridge on Wednesday.

At around 7:32 p.m., New York State Police at Sidney and EMS responded to the incident near the area of 1025 County Road 39. An investigation at the scene revealed that the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was identified as Naqwain Johnson, 39, of Schenectady. He was provided medical care by Sidney EMS but did not survive.

Johnson’s passenger was identified as Shelly Courcelle, 38, of Schenectady. She was evaluated by Sidney EMS at the scene and later transported to UHS Hospital for further care.

The investigation is ongoing.