ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has been declared dead after a fatal fire on Howlett Hill Road in the Town of Onondaga on October 22.

Around 1:13 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies as well as firefighters from the Taunton, Solvay, Fairmount and Lakeside Fire Departments responded to the call at a home between Copperfield Road and Prairieview Drive on Howlett Hill Road in the Town of Onondaga.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames come from the home.

Once they put out the flames, firefighters discovered an adult woman dead on the first floor of the two-story home.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division along with Onondaga County Fire Investigators continue to investigate the fire to determine the cause and origin. The name of the deceased woman is being held at this time pending next of kin notification.