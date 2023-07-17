VERNON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An early-morning accident in the Town of Vernon left one driver dead and shut down a portion of Route 365 in the town.

Oneida County Sheriffs say they were called to the intersection of Route 365 and 9th Street in the town at approximately 8:35 this morning and arrived at a two-car motor vehicle accident. Upon further investigation, police say that 27-year-old Dakota Little of Oneida allegedly drifted into the southbound lane of traffic while traveling northbound on Route 365. The car then allegedly struck a truck traveling south, being operated by 32-year-old Robert Wilson of Oneida.

Sheriffs say Little was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. Wilson – along with his passenger – were transported to a hospital.

Route 365 in the town was also closed for a short time from Prospect Street to East 2nd Street by the New York State Department of Transportation. The route has since been reopened to traffic.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the incident. They were assisted on the scene by the Oneida Castle and Verona Fire Departments, Vineall Ambulance, the New York State Department of Transportation and the New York State Police.