One dead, one critical after accident on Route 481 in Town of Clay

CLAY, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning crash involving a single vehicle on Route 481 near Verplank Road in the Town of Clay.

At approximately 1:44 a.m. Thursday, Sheriff’s deputies, along with rescue personnel, responded to a reported crash involving a vehicle that rolled over several times on Interstate 481 near the Verplank Road overpass.

Deputies investigating the crash have confirmed that one of the two occupants has died at the scene and the second occupant has been transported to Upstate University Hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators have closed the northbound lanes of Route 481 between Route 31 and Exit 13 (the Phoenix/County Route 57A exit) while members of the Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team process the scene. All lanes were reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (315) 435-3051.