CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Camillus Police Department, one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a house fire in the Town of Camillus.

The fire started shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, along Mansfield Drive near the intersection of Welsh Drive.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

