One dead, one in critical condition after crash involving motorcycle and off-road vehicle

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Central Square man was killed in an accident involving an off-road vehicle and a motorcycle.

State Police is investigating the crash that occurred at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 on County Route 84 in the town of West Monroe.

State Police say a 2014 Polaris Ranger operated by Arthur Gearsbeck, 77, from Central Square was traveling west on Rt. 84 approaching the intersection of Dutch Road.

He began to turn south onto Dutch Road and turned into the path of a motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, Edgar Sardella, 61, and his passenger, Cynthia Sardella, 63, were both ejected and taken to Upstate University Hospital in critical condition.

On Sunday, Sept. 27 Edgar Sardella died from his injuries. Cynthia Sardella is still in critical condition.

Gearsbeck was treated at the scene and released.

The investigation is continuing.