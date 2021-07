MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead, and another is injured after a single car crash, according to the Manlius Police Department.

MPD told NewsChannel 9 the car veered off Richmond Road East near the 7200 block.

Manlius police, Minoa firefighters and Minoa Ambulance responded to the scene where one person was declared dead.

Richmond Rd East between Fremont Rd and Kendall Dr East is currently closed.