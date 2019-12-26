One dead, three in critical condition after car splits in two from Albany County crash

COLONIE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is dead and three others are in critical condition after a car crash in the Town of Colonie in Albany County on Wednesday.

Colonie Police say the driver, Veeshram Ramdeo, swerved across four lanes to the opposite side of Central Ave in Colonie, where he hit a telephone pole and split the car into two.

24-year-old Derick Premauth died from the crash.

Three others were injured and are recovering at Albany Medical Center.

Investigators say speed was likely a factor that led to the incident. The crash remains under investigation.

