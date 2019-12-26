One dead, three in critical condition after car splits in two from Albany County crash

COLONIE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is dead and three others are in critical condition after a car crash in the Town of Colonie in Albany County on Wednesday.
Colonie Police say the driver, Veeshram Ramdeo, swerved across four lanes to the opposite side of Central Ave in Colonie, where he hit a telephone pole and split the car into two.
24-year-old Derick Premauth died from the crash.
Three others were injured and are recovering at Albany Medical Center.
Investigators say speed was likely a factor that led to the incident. The crash remains under investigation.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- NYS DEC lifeguard qualifying procedures begin Jan. 11
- Amazon returns are accepted at Kohl’s
- One car on its side after crash on Brewerton Road in Cicero
- Two men arrested after stolen vehicle runs out of gas
- GOP’s Murkowski ‘disturbed’ by McConnell coordinating trial with White House
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App