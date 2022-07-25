(WSYR-TV) — One person has died after a fatal motorcycle accident on Route 26 and Kipp Road in Parish Sunday evening, according to State Police in Hastings.

According to State Police, around 9:21 p.m., a motorcycle was traveling west on Route 26 and struck a truck that was traveling south on Kipp Road and making a left-hand turn. The motorcycle struck the front of the pickup truck and the operator, 24-year-old Joseph Bucci, was ejected from the bike.

Police say that Bucci was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt in the crash and tested negative for any alcohol or drug impairment by a State Police Drug Recognition Expert.

State police say that the investigation is continuing.