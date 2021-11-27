One family missing a big part of their life this year for the Clinton Square tree lighting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Christmas tree lighting at Clinton Square didn’t happen in-person in 2020 due to COVID-19. One family lost a loved from COVID, who also worked for the city of Syracuse for 35 years.

Many neighbors were so excited to be back for their annual tradition. The Winslow Family was at the tree lighting remembering a man who played a big part in this tradition. “He was one of the most caring people, he would literally give his shirt off his back to someone who didnt have anything,” said Bill Winslow’s granddaughter-in-law, Jessica Bell.

Bill worked for the city of Syracuse for 35 years. He died last year from COVID. He helped make the city shine bright every year. “He would go up there and do the lights and put the lights on there, he’d go cut down the tree, and they’d actually put it on a big truck and a police escort woud bring it down the highway and bring it here, it was a big deal,” said his daughter, Chris Bell.

He helped put a smile on everyone’s face. “He made these fond memories for the city of Syracuse for a long time and it’s going to continue and look at all these families here , you know we’re lucky, we’re lucky,” said his daughter, Robin Winslow.