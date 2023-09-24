CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego Fire Department was called to a fire at 165 East 4th Street in the City of Oswego around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, which left one firefighter injured.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a multi-family home with heavy flames coming out of the second-story windows. Firefighters then entered the home and made their way to the second floor despite “high heat” and “blinding smoke,” the fire department said.

Firefighters began to fight the blaze on the second floor, but the fire ended up spreading to the home’s attic space. After large parts of the ceiling were pulled down and a large amount of water was directed into the attic, the fire was declared out after roughly 70 minutes, OFD said.

While fire crews fought the flames, other firefighters searched the home for possible trapped victims. No trapped victims were found, but several pets were rescued.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with injuries but was later released and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the OFD.

At least four people have been displaced by the fire. They are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The second floor of the home suffered significant smoke, water and fire damage. The investigation into what started the fire is ongoing.