One injured in Cortland apartment fire

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Cortland Firefighters battled a blaze at a multi-family residence Monday evening.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. and when fire crews arrived at 35 Maple Avenue they found the fire at the back of the building extending into the attic. Initial reports indicated people may still be inside, so firefighters began searching the building. Everyone was able to get out and was accounted for.

One occupant was treated and transported to the hospital with an unknown extent of burn injuries.

Water from a tower ladder was used to knock down the flames at one point so firefighters were able to put out any smoldering flames from the ground.

The building had significant damage in the attic and second floor. The building was deemed uninhabitable and the Red Cross is assisting residents.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated but it is believed the fire was accidental and caused by a kerosene heater.