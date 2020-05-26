One injured in Cortland County crash

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car crash that happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 13, at the entrance of Price Chopper.

A vehicle driven by Brian J. Kenna, 61, of Ithaca, was traveling on Route 13 when he failed to stop and rear-ended another vehicle at a stoplight. The Cortlandville Fire and Rescue had to use the Jaws of Life to remove Kenna from his vehicle. He was transported to the hospital with a head injury. The two people in the other vehicle were uninjured.