CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car crash that happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 13, at the entrance of Price Chopper.
A vehicle driven by Brian J. Kenna, 61, of Ithaca, was traveling on Route 13 when he failed to stop and rear-ended another vehicle at a stoplight. The Cortlandville Fire and Rescue had to use the Jaws of Life to remove Kenna from his vehicle. He was transported to the hospital with a head injury. The two people in the other vehicle were uninjured.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- One injured in Cortland County crash
- Truxton man facing DWI charges after crashing his car
- Storm Team Academy: Heat Index
- Money in Your Pocket: 5/26/20
- Teacher Shoutouts: 5/26/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App