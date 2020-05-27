Interactive Maps

One injured in overnight shooting on Syracuse’s north side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police are currently on the scene of a shooting at 110 Griffiths Street on Syracuse’s north side. Police tell NewsChannel 9 that one person has been injured and taken to the hospital. No word yet on the severity of the injuries.

Officers were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Currently, several officers are investigating at the scene, including the SWAT team. No word yet on any arrests.

We have a crew on the scene and we will have updates throughout The Morning News and LocalSYR.com.

