1 injured when ultralight plane crashes into a building

TOWN OF LEE (WSYR-TV) — The pilot of an ultralight aircraft was injured Monday morning when his aircraft crashed into the roof on an unoccupied building,

New York State Police report Ronald S. Richards Jr., 66, of Blossvale was operating the craft when it appeared to have engine trouble and crashed into the building in the Oneida County Town of Lee.

Richards was taken via Mercy Flight helicopter to Upstate University Hospital with leg injuries.

He’s in stable condition,

