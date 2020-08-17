One dead in dirt bike-pickup truck crash in Constantia

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A juvenile riding a dirt bike was killed when it crashed into a pickup truck.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday on Route 49 in Constantia, between Kibbie Lake Road and Johnson Road. The road was closed while authorities investigated, but has since been reopened.

