One dead in dirt bike-pickup truck crash in Constantia

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- If you walked through Chittenango on Sunday, it may have felt like you were stepping back in time. That's because it was Civil War Weekend at the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum.

Dressed in character, blacksmiths were hard at work, and Civil War lovers re-enacted the time in history with different drills. Even a special display from Command Sergeant Major Robert Good shows off women's military garb found in the world wars and Afghanistan.