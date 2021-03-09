One killed in multi-vehicle crash in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash in Syracuse.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Syracuse Police Department responded to the area of West Fayette Street and West Street for a motor vehicle crash. They say at least eight vehicles were involved in the crash, and multiple people were injured.

A 49-year-old male was transported to the hospital and later died of his injuries.

An investigation revealed that an SUV was speeding and hit several vehicles that were stopped at a red light.