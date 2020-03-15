Closings
There are currently 42 active closings. Click for more details.

One killed in Wolcott crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead after a two-car crash that happened in Wolcott.

On March 14, just before 10 a.m., State Police responded to a crash at State Route 104 and Ridge Road. A vehicle heading south on State Route 104 went through the intersection and hit a car being driven east on Ridge Road by James Gardner, 71, from Red Creek. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected