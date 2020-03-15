One killed in Wolcott crash

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead after a two-car crash that happened in Wolcott.
On March 14, just before 10 a.m., State Police responded to a crash at State Route 104 and Ridge Road. A vehicle heading south on State Route 104 went through the intersection and hit a car being driven east on Ridge Road by James Gardner, 71, from Red Creek. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation continues.
