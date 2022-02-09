SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Matt Godard owns Café Kubal, he says he’s feeling optimistic about the governor lifting the mask mandate, but he will still offer masks if customers want them.

Godard said the last two years of the pandemic have been difficult.

“It is impossible to quantify the level of stress I experienced personally as a small business owner during the pandemic and the number of hair follicles on my head that turned a different color during said pandemic,” says Matt.

After listening to governor Kathy Hochul’s press briefing and hearing about the lower infection rates, he’s feeling optimistic.

“I celebrated, and I was also proud as an owner to contribute a part of that flattening by enforcing that mandate in my businesses,” said Matt.

The safety of his staff and his customers are a priority, and he’s happy the governor thanked businesses like his for doing their part.

Matt says he won’t tell customers whether they should wear a mask, but he wants them to have options.

“It’s important to be sensitive to people’s needs and for their safety, and if they feel safer with a mask, they probably have a reason, and I’d like to accommodate them if they don’t have one when they get there, and they get concerned, we will have masks,” Matt explains he just wants everyone to feel comfortable.