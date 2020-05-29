One local church offers drive-thru blessings as an alternative

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As religious organizations get ready to welcome parishioners this weekend, Christ the King Retreat House in Syracuse is offering a drive-thru blessing.

Deacon Nathan Gunn will offer a blessing and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and solemn benediction on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Director at Christ the King Retreat House, Chris Spilka, says the drive-thru provides an alternative to people who are unable or feel uncomfortable or vulnerable in attending the parking lot Masses at their parishes.

Not all parishes are offering parking lot Masses, so this is a way for families to celebrate the Eucharist.

Passengers will remain in their vehicles, they will then receive a special blessing from Deacon Nathan Gunn, and once they receive solemn benediction, they can depart.

There is no need for anyone to get out of their car. Deacon Gunn will give the blessing in front of the Retreat House.