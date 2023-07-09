SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man in his late 30s was shot and killed Saturday night on Syracuse’s South Side.

Syracuse Police say 911 calls started coming in after 9pm, dispatching officers to the intersection of South State Street and Raynor Avenue.

The intersection is not far from Dr. King Elementary School and down the hill from the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University.

The victim was still alive when police and ambulance services arrived, but their attempts to revive him were not successful.

Police have not shared the victim’s name.

Police do not have suspect information yet and were not willing share where the man was hit.

People with information should call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

Anonymous information can be submitted through the Syracuse Police Department’s Tip411 service.

This is at least the 13th homicide of the year, according to Syracuse Police data.

17-year-old Karlianne Short was shot in the back on July 4.