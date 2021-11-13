One man dead, two others stabbed during fight in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man is dead after Syracuse Police found him unresponsive inside of a vehicle on Friday night.

Just before midnight, Syracuse Police officers responded to the 400 block of Seymour Street for an assault call.

That’s when officers found the adult male unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

At another scene in the 600 block of Oswego Street, officers located another 35-year-old man who was stabbed in the face and back. He was transported to Upstate Hospital where police say he is expected to survive.

Not even 20 minutes later, a 41-year-old man arrived at Upstate University Hospital after being stabbed in the hand.

Syracuse Police say the preliminary investigation revealed an altercation had taken place among the three men which resulted in their injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

This is a developing story. Check back here for any updates.