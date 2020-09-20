One man killed in Saturday shooting just west of Syracuse University

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating after a shooting Saturday evening killed one man near Dr. King Elementary School and just west of Syracuse University.
According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of Oakwood Ave. at approximately 7:52 p.m., for reports of a shooting with injuries.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the midsection.
The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222 or use the Syracuse PD Tips app.
