SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department have announced two separate violent incidents that happened between 9 p.m. on Monday night and 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say that around 9:34 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Lodi Street for a shooting with injuries call. There, officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the back. Police say that the man was sent to Upstate Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Later that night, around 3:49 a.m. on Tuesday morning, police say they responded to the 1100 block of Butternut Street for a stabbing call. Officers found a 51-year-old man stabbed in the chest when they arrived, but police say the victim was treated and released on scene.

Police state that both of these investigations are ongoing and ask anyone with information to call Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.