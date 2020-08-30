SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were arrested early Sunday morning, after a domestic dispute resulted in one man being stabbed in the arm.
According to police, officers responded to a house in the 600 block of North Salina St. at approximately 12:34 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Nathaniel Williams, who had been stabbed in the arm, and he was taken to Upstate Hospital for treatment.
A police investigation later revealed that Williams had been in a domestic dispute with his “intimate partner”, 32-year-old Shontae Cannon.
Police say Williams damaged property in the home, and then Cannon stabbed Williams in the arm.
While this was happening, there was also a child in the home.
As a result of the incident, Williams was charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
Cannon was charged with assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
Both Williams and Cannon were later brought to the Justice Center.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- ‘This is what the country needs right now’: Opinion-free news coming to cable television this week
- New York preforms over 100,000 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, positive rate stays below 1%
- SUNY Oneonta suspending in-person learning for 2 weeks after over 100 students test positive for COVID-19
- WATCH: Bright and cool Sunday afternoon
- One man stabbed in the arm after domestic dispute in the city of Syracuse
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App