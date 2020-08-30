One man stabbed in the arm after domestic dispute in the city of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were arrested early Sunday morning, after a domestic dispute resulted in one man being stabbed in the arm.

According to police, officers responded to a house in the 600 block of North Salina St. at approximately 12:34 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Nathaniel Williams, who had been stabbed in the arm, and he was taken to Upstate Hospital for treatment.

A police investigation later revealed that Williams had been in a domestic dispute with his “intimate partner”, 32-year-old Shontae Cannon.

Police say Williams damaged property in the home, and then Cannon stabbed Williams in the arm.

While this was happening, there was also a child in the home.

As a result of the incident, Williams was charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Cannon was charged with assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both Williams and Cannon were later brought to the Justice Center.