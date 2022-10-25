SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It remains very mild out there, but for how much longer? Find out below.

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy with a bit of a breeze and a balmy, summery low within a few degrees of 60! Yes, not a bad idea to leave the windows open at least a bit tonight to let some fresh air come into your house/apartment while you snooze away.

WEDNESDAY – WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It is another warm day for us Wednesday, but a cold front is approaching from the west. We expect a few showers to move in mainly during the afternoon after 2 or 3 pm with the shower threat still with us until late Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Don’t worry, the rain won’t be heavy and, in fact, most places end up with less than a tenth of an inch when all is said and done.

Temperatures once again warm into the 70s Wednesday, not far from the record high of 78° in Syracuse, but that is it for our recent warm spell.

The cold front comes through Wednesday night and the temperatures drop into the 40s for most by sunrise Thursday.

THURSDAY:

While our temperatures Thursday afternoon end up 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday, it is actually closer what is typical for the end of October.

Drier air comes in on a gusty northwesterly wind Thursday and help mix out some low clouds during the afternoon as high pressure builds in from Canada.

FRIDAY:

It looks seasonably cool, but nice for Friday after a frosty start for many thanks to high pressure cresting overhead. Highs are in the mid-50s to round out the week.

Will we stay nice into the last weekend of October?

Stay tuned for updates!