One of Oneida County’s Most Wanted arrested

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Taberg woman who was one of Oneida County’s 2021 Top Ten Most Wanted has been arrested.

Sarah Vaughn, 38, was wanted on an assault charge from an incident in August of 2020.

On Sunday, Vaughn was located during a traffic stop in Rome. She was taken into custody without incident and was remanded to the Oneida County Correctional Facility.