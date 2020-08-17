One of the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the world happened in Death Valley Sunday

On Sunday, August 16, Death Valley, California recorded preliminary high temperature of 130°F.

If verified, this is one of the hottest temperatures ever to be recorded in the world, and the hottest temperature since July 1913, according to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas.

The previous daily high temperature for Death Valley for August 16th was 125° set in 1994. If the 130° recorded on Sunday verifies, NOAA says it would also break the monthly record for August in Death Valley which was 127° set most recently on August 1, 2017.

Photo credit: National Weather Service NOAA Las Vegas

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories remain in effect for many parts of of the southwest up to eastern Oregon and Washington.