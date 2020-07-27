One person arrested after a string of armed robberies in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Police in Ithaca are investigating two armed robberies happening over the weekend and made an arrest in a third, all over a 14-hour period.

Ithaca Police were first called to the Hilton Garden Inn on East Seneca Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers say a man came into the hotel and pulled a gun on the receptionist, demanding money.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the A-Plus Gas Station on South Cayuga Street. Police say a man showed a handgun and demanded money, which the cashier gave him.

The third incident happened just six hours later, at a convenience store on North Meadow Street. Allen Forrest, 40, was arrested for that third crime.

The investigation into the other armed robberies in the city is ongoing.