One person arrested following fire at Earlville church

EARLVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested one person after an arson at a church.
New York State Police, among other agencies, were dispatched to the Lighthouse Community Church in Earlville just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a fire.
State Police say one person has been arrested in connection with the fire. Troopers say more details will be released later.
