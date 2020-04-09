One person arrested following fire at Earlville church

EARLVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested one person after an arson at a church.

New York State Police, among other agencies, were dispatched to the Lighthouse Community Church in Earlville just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a fire.

State Police say one person has been arrested in connection with the fire. Troopers say more details will be released later.