One person dead after a combined shooting and car accident in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was pronounced dead on the scene as police responded to a complaint of a loud dispute involving gunshots early Saturday morning in the Town of Lansing.

Officers arrived at the 500 block of Auburn Road for the report of two motor vehicles off the roadway and multiple injuries.

Two of the involved parties were airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital and one was transported to Upstate Medical Center by ambulance. Another was taken to Cayuga Medical center by ambulance.

Officials say that interviews and video obtained have revealed that the two vehicles left the 600 block of Ridge Road where the noise complaint came from and traveled north at high speeds toward Auburn Road all while occupants fired shots at one another.

Both vehicles eventually lost control and one collided with a telephone pole while the other eventually came to rest in the yard of a residence nearby.

The cause of death for the deceased person has not yet been determined.

The section of Auburn Road where the incident occurred was reopened.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office asks that residents along the traveled route check their homes for possible gunshot holes and are looking for any camera footage from that time frame.

If you have information, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office tip line is 607-266-5420.