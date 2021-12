A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police tells NewsChannel 9 that one woman has died after a three car collision near the intersection of Route 6 and Weller Road in Volney, NY near Fulton, NY.

Oswego County 911 says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Stay with NewsChannel 9 for more details as they become available.