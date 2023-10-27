WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 32-year-old man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in the City of Watertown on Thursday, October 26.

Watertown Police said that the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Massey Street in the city.

The vehicle was traveling west when it went off the side of the road, struck a number of mailboxes, broke through a pair of utility poles, and traveled over an embankment.

The vehicle came to a stop on the driver’s side. Authorities said the driver died at the scene. Police have not released the driver’s identity pending notification of the family.

City Police were assisted by the Watertown City and Town of Watertown Fire Departments, New York State Police, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, and National Grid.