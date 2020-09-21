One person dead after possible carbon monoxide poisoning on boat in Sylvan Beach

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following what is believed to be a carbon monoxide poisoning on a boat.
Police say it looks like the two were sleeping on the boat docked on the pier in Sylvan Beach when carbon monoxide got inside. Police are looking into how that happened. Their names have not been released.
