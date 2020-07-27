One person dead after shooting in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed Sunday evening.

Syracuse Police say 24-year-old man was killed just after 6 p.m. after being shot in the back. A 55-year-old woman was also shot and is expected to live.

Officers rushed to the 200 block of Wolf Street near Washington Square Park and found the two victims.

There have yet to be any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or by using our Syracuse PD tips app. ​